John Richard Littleton COLUMBIA - A funeral service for John Richard Littleton, 78, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:15 prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Littleton died Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in Norton, Kansas on April 10, 1941, he was a son of the late Walter H. Littleton and Lorene Jennings Littleton. John served in the U.S. Army for 23 years and two tours in Vietnam. He worked in Civil Service for 20 years, retiring in 2003. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Mary Vogrin Littleton of Columbia; daughter, Erika Knigge (Ian) of Columbia; grandchildren, Kirsten Klaus of Germany, Denise Klaus of Germany and Kyle Knigge of Columbia; great-grandchild, Jonas Gross of Germany; and brother, Walter Littleton of Fort Scott, Kansas. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 18, 2019