John Harvey Locklear JOHNS ISLAND - John Harvey Locklear, 80 of Johns Island, SC entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of more than 56 years, Judy Mary Lee Locklear. His Graveside Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive, North Charleston at 12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., North Area Chapel, 2119 Dorchester Road from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. John was the last born of 9 children on May 4, 1938 in Greeleyville, SC, son of John H. Locklear Sr. and Ada Browder Locklear. He was born during the Great Depression and overcame a bout with Polio during an early age. He enjoyed a childhood on Sullivan's Island and the beach during the military occupation of the island. He later married the love of his life and moved to Charleston before spending the last 42 years on Johns Island. He developed a strong work ethic early in life. After delivering Newspapers as a boy, he later worked extensively at the Navy Yard before starting and running Locklear Painting Co. Painting some of Charleston's most prominent homes and a job that he took great pride in. He is survived by all four of his Children, two sons, Charles H. Locklear (Virginia) and George Allen Locklear (Melanie) of West Ashley, SC., and two daughters, Sandy Lee Osborne (Timothy) and Christine White (Clifford) of Summerville, SC; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and his beloved sister Sadie Burnell Tuten of Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
J. Henry Stuhr Historic North Charleston Chapel
2119 Dorchester Road
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 747-4213
Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2019