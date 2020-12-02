John Louis Smith, Jr.
March 5, 1946 - November 30, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - John Louis Smith, Jr, 74, passed away November 30, 2020. Born in Conway, SC, he was the son of the late John Louis Smith, Sr. and Evelyn Gray Rogers Smith.
He grew up in Camden, SC. After graduating from Camden High School, he joined the United States Air Force where he served four years active duty, then another 32 years with the 169th South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, retiring in 2002 as a Senior Master Sgt., he would go on to start a second career for 12 more years as a Funeral Director with Caughman-Harman Funeral Home in Lexington, SC.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Irmo for 44 years, where he served as Deacon and on numerous church committees. In his younger days he enjoyed playing softball with the area church league and coaching his son's little league baseball teams. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing and the Atlanta Braves.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carlene P Smith of Columbia; daughter, Tanya Smith (Jeffrey) Calvin of Chapin; brother, Maurice Elgin (Theresa) Smith of Lexington; grandsons, Spencer Griffith Johnson and Reagan Trey Johnson; nephews, Richard L Smith and John A Smith.
John was predeceased by his son John Louis "Trey" Smith, III.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Irmo, 7068 Nursery Rd, Columbia, SC with internment immediately following at Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Rd, Columbia, SC 29212.
Memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate
.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. www.caughmanlexington.com