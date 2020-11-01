1/1
John Marchant Bull III
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Marchant Bull, III
February 12, 1941 - October 14, 2020
High Point, North Carolina - John Marchant Bull, III, beloved only child of the late Eleanor W. and J. "Marchie" Bull, Jr., passed away on October 14, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Columbia and proud graduate of Dreher High School, Class of '59, he went on to receive his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from USC. John was an educator, coach and administrator with Richland School District Two. For several years after retiring, he volunteered with the Cooperative Ministry.
John loved golf, skiing, tennis, hiking the national parks of the western US, "working out" at Columbia Athletic Club/Gold's Gym, travelling, and Susan.
A private celebration of his life will be held in the Galloway Memorial Garden at Shandon Presbyterian Church on November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Shandon Presbyterian, 607 Woodrow Street, Columbia, SC 29205 or the charity of your choice.
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Greensboro is assisting the family during this time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Galloway Memorial Garden at Shandon Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro
1900 Vanstory Street
Greensboro, NC 27403
3362921081
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved