John Marchant Bull, III
February 12, 1941 - October 14, 2020
High Point, North Carolina - John Marchant Bull, III, beloved only child of the late Eleanor W. and J. "Marchie" Bull, Jr., passed away on October 14, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Columbia and proud graduate of Dreher High School, Class of '59, he went on to receive his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from USC. John was an educator, coach and administrator with Richland School District Two. For several years after retiring, he volunteered with the Cooperative Ministry.
John loved golf, skiing, tennis, hiking the national parks of the western US, "working out" at Columbia Athletic Club/Gold's Gym, travelling, and Susan.
A private celebration of his life will be held in the Galloway Memorial Garden at Shandon Presbyterian Church on November 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Shandon Presbyterian, 607 Woodrow Street, Columbia, SC 29205 or the charity of your choice
.
