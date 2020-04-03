Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Mark Swicegood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Mark Swicegood CAYCE - John Mark Swicegood of Cayce, born 1/13/63 in Columbia, SC leaves all that knew him as a kind man and true friend that loved his family and would attempt to bring a smile to everyone. He is known as one of the state's most accomplished musicians recognized by his peers and multitude of students that he instructed throughout S.C. over the years. Upon graduating Newberry College he followed his god given talent of musical ability that was ingrained by the age of 6. His father, a guitar playing Pastor and Vocalist/Orga-nist Mother had him comfortably playing in a wedding crisis when he was 10. His rise from student to performer/instructor was unparalleled under private instruction of studio and upstate recording artist Tim Hayden. He played lead guitar for several band's winning such awards as 4 time winner of Upstate battle of the band's, voted 4 Time Upstate Best Guitar Player and recognized twice in Guitar Player Magazine as top #10 upcoming guitarist. He donated his life to Music, Family and Friends and will be dearly missed but never forgotten. He is survived by Rev. D. Luther Swicegood, father, Caroline D. Swicegood, mother of West Columbia and Monty Swicegood, brother. Online register at

John Mark Swicegood CAYCE - John Mark Swicegood of Cayce, born 1/13/63 in Columbia, SC leaves all that knew him as a kind man and true friend that loved his family and would attempt to bring a smile to everyone. He is known as one of the state's most accomplished musicians recognized by his peers and multitude of students that he instructed throughout S.C. over the years. Upon graduating Newberry College he followed his god given talent of musical ability that was ingrained by the age of 6. His father, a guitar playing Pastor and Vocalist/Orga-nist Mother had him comfortably playing in a wedding crisis when he was 10. His rise from student to performer/instructor was unparalleled under private instruction of studio and upstate recording artist Tim Hayden. He played lead guitar for several band's winning such awards as 4 time winner of Upstate battle of the band's, voted 4 Time Upstate Best Guitar Player and recognized twice in Guitar Player Magazine as top #10 upcoming guitarist. He donated his life to Music, Family and Friends and will be dearly missed but never forgotten. He is survived by Rev. D. Luther Swicegood, father, Caroline D. Swicegood, mother of West Columbia and Monty Swicegood, brother. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411 Published in The State on Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close