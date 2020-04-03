John Mark Swicegood CAYCE - John Mark Swicegood of Cayce, born 1/13/63 in Columbia, SC leaves all that knew him as a kind man and true friend that loved his family and would attempt to bring a smile to everyone. He is known as one of the state's most accomplished musicians recognized by his peers and multitude of students that he instructed throughout S.C. over the years. Upon graduating Newberry College he followed his god given talent of musical ability that was ingrained by the age of 6. His father, a guitar playing Pastor and Vocalist/Orga-nist Mother had him comfortably playing in a wedding crisis when he was 10. His rise from student to performer/instructor was unparalleled under private instruction of studio and upstate recording artist Tim Hayden. He played lead guitar for several band's winning such awards as 4 time winner of Upstate battle of the band's, voted 4 Time Upstate Best Guitar Player and recognized twice in Guitar Player Magazine as top #10 upcoming guitarist. He donated his life to Music, Family and Friends and will be dearly missed but never forgotten. He is survived by Rev. D. Luther Swicegood, father, Caroline D. Swicegood, mother of West Columbia and Monty Swicegood, brother. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 3, 2020