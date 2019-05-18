Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr John May. View Sign Service Information Burroughs-Cooper-Kiser Funeral Home 688 Beauty Spot Rd E Bennettsville , SC 29512 (843)-479-4761 Send Flowers Obituary



Dr. John May BENNETTSVILLE - Dr. John May 94, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2018 at Morrison Manor in Laurinburg, NC. Dr. John May was born in Bennettsville, SC on June 24, 1924. He was the son of Dr. Charles Raysor May and Eloise Wright May. He was the last surviving grandchild of Dr. John May, a Civil War surgeon who practiced in St. Geroge and York, SC. He was predeceased by his younger sister, Louise May Foster. Dr. May graduated from Bennettsville High School in 1941 and finished premedical studies at the University of South Carolina. He graduated from the Medical College of South Carolina in Charleston in 1947. He completed an internship at Roper Hospital and began family practice in Bennettsville in 1948. He married Betty Brown in 1949. He served as a medical office with the US Navy at Camp LeJuene, NC from 1952-54 and completed a medical residency at Emory Hospital in Atlanta before resuming his practice in Bennettsville in 1955. He was a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, a member of the Marlboro County Medical Society, the Pee Dee Medical Association, the South Carolina Medical Association and the Southern Medical Association. He was founder of Hospice of Marlboro County and its Medical Director. He served as Medical Director of Dundee Nursing Home for 40 years. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church and held many lay positions there. He was a member for 50 years and past president of the Bennettsville Rotary Club and past president. He served as president of the Marlboro Area Arts Council, a past director of the Bennettsville Downtown Development Association and supported other community activities. After his retirement from medicine in 1999, he and his wife spent time at Lake Junaluska, NC. He continued his interest in international travel, cooking, gardening and family history. He served as president of the Fontaine/Maury Society, a family genealogy group and was a member of the Huguenot Society of South Carolina. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, daughters Penny May (Dr. John) Nobles, Patty May (Kevin) Long, five grandchildren; Caitlin Nobles (John) Horne, Erin Nobles, Phillip Nobles, Katherine Long and Keanan (Samantha) Long and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Bennettsville, SC on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM. with a visitation after the service in the gathering room. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the building fund at First United Methodist Church, PO Box 456 Bennettsville, SC 29512. Online condolences may be made at www.bfhbennettsville.com . Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to serve the May family. Published in The State on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

