John Merriotte Eaves SUMTER - John Merriotte Eaves, 70, husband of Josephine Burgess Eaves, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his home. Born October 14, 1949, a lifelong resident of Sumter, South Carolina, he was the son of the late James M. Eaves and the late Johnnie Mae Floyd Eaves. John was a graduate of The Citadel and a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. He retired from the Sumter County Assessor's Office. He is survived by his wife of Sumter; two brothers, James M. Eaves (Gaye) of Sumter and Ronald F. Eaves (Tammy) of Myrtle Beach; a special sister-in-law, Jane Burgess Richardson of Summerton; and five nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Published in The State on Feb. 11, 2020