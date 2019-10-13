John Merritt (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC
29072
(803)-359-6118
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Red Bank Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Red Bank Baptist Church
Obituary
John "Dink" Merritt LEXINGTON John "Dink" Merritt passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born in Lexington, SC on August 7, 1940, the son of John and Vanie Merritt. A celebration of life will be officiated by Rev. Butch Powell at Red Bank Baptist Church on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will be held after the service. To read full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit our website at www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Oct. 13, 2019
Funeral Home Details