John Michael "Mike" Metts HOPKINS John Michael "Mike" Metts, 60, of Hopkins, formerly of Houston, TX, died Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, on November 9, 1958, he was the son of John B. Metts and the late Peggy Blackwell Frye. Mike was a 1977 graduate of Spring Valley High School and attended the University of South Carolina. He had a passion for anything dealing with paleontology. He lived In Houston, TX for the last several years where he worked as a consultant for the petroleum chemical industry. During his career, he consulted in the Valdes and for BP during their oil spill in New Orleans. In the 1980's he had a fossil and shark tooth collection in the McKissick Museum at the University of South Carolina and has collections at the SC State Museum and Berkeley County Museum. Mike was a dedicated member at Gulfhaven Seventh-day Adventist Church in Houston, Texas, where he served as an Elder. A loving and devoted friend, Mike never met a stranger and was very much a people person who was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. Survivors include his wife, Jane Young Metts; father, John B. Metts (Patricia); step-father, James A. Frye; sisters, Denise Metts Stephens (Jim), Carrie Metts Whitlock (Brent), Sarah Jean Metts, and Jessica Lenora Metts. The service for Mr. Metts will be held at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family would like to extend a special thank you for the loving care and unwavering dedication shown by his aunt, Kay Kelly, and cousin, Anthony Kelly, during Mike's recent decline. Memorials may be made to Gulfhaven Seventh-day Adventist Church, 10716 Sabo Road, Houston, TX 77089. Memories and condolences may be shared at

