John-Michael Hall SALUDA - John-Michael Burton Hall, 1, of 104 Birdsong Lane, Saluda, S.C., passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 along with his loving Grammie, Dr. Karen Metts Blanset. Born in Aiken County, he was the son of Matthew Burton Hall and Christen Oneal Bingham Hall. In addition to his parent he is survived by two brothers, Kaden Hodges and Sawyer Hall of the home; paternal grandparent, Gayle Hall of Manning; maternal grandparent, Rick Blanset of Batesburg; maternal grandfather Sam Bingham of Spartanburg; maternal great-grandparents, Winford and Eleanor Palmer Metts; uncles and aunts, Harvey Talbert Jr. and Erin Talbert of McCormick and Adam Hall and Meredith Hall of Pawleys Island and two cousins, Logan Talbert of McCormick and Collins Hall of Pawleys Island. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Ramey Funeral Home of Saluda. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church with Rev. Jim Glander officiating. Interment will follow in Travis Park Cemetery. The family would like to thank all of the first responders, specifically the sheriff's and coroner's offices, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, State Law Enforcement Division, EMS and four fire departments: Saluda, Midlands, Hollywood and Old Town. Memorials may be made to , Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

202 North Rudolph St.

Saluda , SC 29138

