John Michael "Mike" Samuel

July 22, 1954 - September 29, 2020

Irmo, South Carolina - Mike Samuel of Irmo, originally from New Jersey, passed away peacefully on September 29th at 8:30 a.m. He will be sadly missed by his wife Cris, his family, and all who knew him. Cremation is being provided by Dunbar Funeral Home.





