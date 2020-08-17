1/1
John Mondy
1951 - 2020
JOHN C. MOODY WEST COLUMBIA - John C. Moody, 68, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was born November 11, 1951 to the late Henry M. Moody, Sr. and Dorothea C. Moody. John is survived by his wife, Christy Ward Moody; daughter, GiGi Moody; son, Ethan Moody; brother, Hank (Pat) Moody; and sisters, Anne Moody Douglas and Robin (Rob) Plemmons. He was 1970 graduate of Brookland - Cayce High School. After high school he attended Furman University, where he met lifelong friends Jack & Martha Parris. John retired from South Carolina General Services, Agency Mail System after 25 years of dedicated service. Once retired, he had the pleasure of being a substitute teacher for Lexington School District Two. John had been sick for some time with Transverse Myelitis and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and in the end, his body failed him. John was a wonderful husband of 26 years, a fabulous father, a most loving sibling, and a loyal friend. We cannot think of anyone who he did not call Brother or Darling. He was full of love, laughter, and a zest for life. He told everyone he loved them. That was his way. Love was to be shared. There are two things that cannot be bought, only spent: time and love. He firmly believed in that statement. He had many young people who called him "Uncle" or & "Dad". He could often be found on our back porch dispensing his wise wisdom to a young person. Those young adults will, hopefully, treasure those talks in years to come. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home, 200 State Street, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Services will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to SisterCare Columbia or give blood at the American Red Cross. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
200 State Street
West Columbia, SC 29169
(803) 369-8256
August 17, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
