John Moultrie
John Darrell Moultrie COLUMBIA - Funeral services for John Darrell Moultrie will be held 10AM Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia with interment to follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The public may view from 1-5 PM Monday, August 17, 2020, and again Tuesday from 9AM until the hour of service. John Darrell Moultrie transitioned Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at his residence in Columbia. Born in Sumter, SC, he was the son of the late John James and Deloris Moultrie. A 1985 graduate of Columbia High School, Darrell enlisted in the US Navy upon graduation. He served honorably until his discharge for medical disability. Surviving are his two sisters: Deborah Moultrie and Patricia Ann James; his brother: Lawrence James; his cousin, raised in the home as a sibling, Brittany Moultrie (Admer) Prophet and their daughter Miracle Moultrie; two aunts: Lila Pauling and Louise Clea-Washington; three uncles: George James, Leroy James, and Samuel James; special cousins: Gwendolyn Bouie and Yvette Clea; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. For additional information please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 17, 2020.
