John Myers ELGIN John Sowell Myers, 67, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born in Richland County, he was a son of the late Charles Hazel Myers, Sr. and Lou Singleton Clyburn Myers. John was a free spirit who lived life on his own terms, all the way to the end. He was a talented musician and enjoyed playing his guitar and writing music. He was a charmer who loved to read and was very witty. Surviving are his siblings, Charles Hazel Myers, Jr. (Mary Ann), Maxie Craig Myers, Cynthia Lou Miller (Donald); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Moyer family, of Elgin, for taking him in as one of their own. Services will be private. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net