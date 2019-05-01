John Myers ELGIN John Sowell Myers, 67, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born in Richland County, he was a son of the late Charles Hazel Myers, Sr. and Lou Singleton Clyburn Myers. John was a free spirit who lived life on his own terms, all the way to the end. He was a talented musician and enjoyed playing his guitar and writing music. He was a charmer who loved to read and was very witty. Surviving are his siblings, Charles Hazel Myers, Jr. (Mary Ann), Maxie Craig Myers, Cynthia Lou Miller (Donald); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Moyer family, of Elgin, for taking him in as one of their own. Services will be private. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 1, 2019