Mr. John Myers COLUMBIA - Mr. John "Big John" Myers was born July 8, 1944 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Ned Myers and Tamma Myers. He departed his earthly home on September 27, 2019 at his resident. John was raised in the Pincushion Community and attended the public schools of Richland County. He held numerous jobs and worked for Hardaway Concrete, Taylor Brothers of Atlas Road and many other employers. He also was a handyman until his health declined. He will truly be missed by his children, Joann Simmons, Rudine Harmon, Ashley Edmonds, and Tracey Davis; his loving brothers, Ned Marshall, George Myers, and Thomas Myers; two sons-in-law, Van Lee Swygert and Leroy Simmons; one sister-in-law, Gaynell Harmon; one brother-in-law, John Smith Sr; eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; a caring and devoted lady friend, Carol Culler; grand-dog, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends, all of whom will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Mr. Myers will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, 1:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 4, 2019