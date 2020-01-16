Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Norbert Heiting. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Norbert Heiting COLUMBIA - John Norbert Heiting, age 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home. He was born in West Bend, Wisconsin on April 15, 1936. He was the son of the late Norbert and Mary Heiting. John graduated from Random Lake High School in 1954 and served three years In the Marine Corps. He studied at the Milwaukee School of Engineering for two years and continued his education at Marquette University to pursue a B.S. Degree in Business Administration. John worked with the Square D Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 1972, he was transferred to Columbia, SC to work as a Quality Control Manager until his retirement in 1999. John met the love of his life, JoAnne Huiras on a high school Prom date. Eight years later they began their marriage of 62 years. John was a family man, loved traveling and his daughter, Joy Marie, the star of his life. John was a kind and patient man who cared deeply about others, especially the less fortunate. After retirement he volunteered each morning for 25 years at the Dorn V.A. Medical Center. In 2005 he was awarded the President's Call to Service Award in appreciation of his commitment to strengthen our nation through volunteer service. Survivors include his wife, JoAnne; daughter, Joy Marie Kent (Scott); grandchildren, Kimberly (Charleston), Seth (step-grandson), Stephen and William (Columbia); siblings, Mary Ann Cleary (West Bend, WI), Merin Heiting (Hartford, WI) and Gerard (Milwaukee, WI), Marilyn Duffy (Dennis) (Texas), In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Pauline. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Columbia. A private burial will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Washington, WI. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3512 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205; or to the s Foundation c/o Dorn V.A. Medical Center. Memories may be shared at

