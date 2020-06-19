John Norton MYRTLE BEACH - John Norton, 83, of Myrtle Beach passed away June 12, 2020 at Grandstrand Memorial in Myrtle Beach , South Carolina . He was born on July 4, 1936 in Andrews, SC to the late Chandler and Hattie Norton. John is survived by his wife, Elaine Norton; son, Jerry Norton; granddaughter, Jerrin Norton and great-grandson, Beckham Heins. He was preceded in death by his son, Greg Norton and his great grandson, Tadd Heins. A memorial service will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at a later date, due to COVID Restrictions. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family & friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jun. 19, 2020.