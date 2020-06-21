John Olin Hunnicutt
John Olin Hunnicutt COLUMBIA Service for John Olin Hunnicutt, 86, will be private. Olin passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born June 12, 1934 in Oconee County to the late Rev. J.C. and Annie Williams Hunnicutt. He grew up and spent most of his life in Columbia. Olin, along with his wife, owned and operated Blumenhaus Flowers. In addition to his wife of 66 years, Nell B. Hunnicutt, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Lee Hunnicutt. The family would like to thank the staff at Carolina Gardens Lexington and Lighthouse Hospice during their time with him. They gave him friendship and care when he needed it most. Also, the staff at Prisma Health Richland for the kindness and compassionate care given to him during his stay. The family is so grateful for the support of Prisma Hospice by allowing the family to provide love and comfort to him at home. Surviving are his daughters, Lynn Shugart (Wade), and Libby Berzley (Bill). He is also survived by his sister, Jean Wright. Olin loved his eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.
