Reverend John Osborne "Joe" Reed, Jr. COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Rev. John Osborne "Joe" Reed, Jr., 96, of Columbia, will be held on Saturday, August 17, at 11:00 AM at Northside Baptist Church, 4347 Sunset Blvd., Lexington, SC. Rev. Rocky Purvis, Rev. Steve Allen, and Rev. Charlton Bozard will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 121 Stoneridge Dr., Columbia, SC 29210. Thompson's Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting. Online guest book is at www.thompsonsfuneral.com . Joe went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Agape Hospice House in Columbia. Born in Sumter, SC, on July 16, 1923, he was the son of the late John Osborne Reed, Sr., and Carrie Belle Strickland Reed. He graduated from Lexington High School, North Greenville University, Furman University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY. He also attended Columbia Bible College for two years (now Columbia International University). Ordained in 1943 at Lexington Baptist Church, Joe served 13 churches in SC, KY, and VA until he retired in 1988. He has been assistant to the pastor at Northside Baptist Church ever since. He never really retired from his calling, continuing his commitment to God through hospital, hospice, and jail chaplaincies, supply preaching and interim pastorates. In 1946, Joe wed Mary Duke McLeod to whom he was married for 65 years until her death in 2012. He was also predeceased by daughter, Mary Ellen Reed Fuseler (Henry); three sons, John Osborne Reed III (Gwen), James McLeod "Jim" Reed (Jeanne) and Philip David Reed; grandson, John Osborne "Jay" Reed IV; a sister, Carolyn Reed Grobe; and two brothers, Robert Edward "Bob" Reed and William David "Bill" Reed. Surviving are daughter, Marilyn Reed Thomson (David); son, Pete Reed (Anne); 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Florrie Mae Brown and sister-in-law, Mary Ella Jordan Reed, both of Lexington; brother-in-law, Joe McLeod of Wallkill, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Joe never met a stranger. His primary goal in life was leading people to the Lord wherever he was in church, of course, but also in jails, hospitals, nursing homes, waiting rooms, doctors' offices, restaurants, standing in line and even from his own deathbed. He hardly ever met anyone without asking, "Do you know Jesus?" Published in The State on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

