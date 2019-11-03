Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Owen. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

John Lamar, "Jack" Owen COLUMBIA - John Lamar, "Jack" Owen, age 78, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Jack was a 1960 graduate of Dreher High School and Army veteran. Along with his wife, Gail, he owned and operated Jack Owen Photography in the greater Columbia area for over 40 years. Jack's gregarious nature made him a master at encouraging and capturing the perfect expressions of his subjects. He was an outstanding photographer because he truly felt the excitement of the occasion. Jack had a lifelong commitment to the welfare of others including animals and was involved with ASPCA rescue; his love and compassion was a blessing for many in need. He showed equal concern for the elderly, and volunteered to host Movie Night at the Finlay House where he would present the movie of the week for the residents. Jack was involved in either playing or coaching baseball for most of his life and brought tremendous enthusiasm and encouragement to the field. A loving husband to his wife, Gail, of 44 years, devoted father, grandfather, and friend to all. Jack relished get-togethers and family gatherings where he often became the life of the party. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, John and Sara Owen and his wife. He is survived by two sons, John L. Owen III (Michele) and Michael S. Owen; and two grandsons, Matthew and Patrick Owen. A graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209. Memories may be shared at

John Lamar, "Jack" Owen COLUMBIA - John Lamar, "Jack" Owen, age 78, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Jack was a 1960 graduate of Dreher High School and Army veteran. Along with his wife, Gail, he owned and operated Jack Owen Photography in the greater Columbia area for over 40 years. Jack's gregarious nature made him a master at encouraging and capturing the perfect expressions of his subjects. He was an outstanding photographer because he truly felt the excitement of the occasion. Jack had a lifelong commitment to the welfare of others including animals and was involved with ASPCA rescue; his love and compassion was a blessing for many in need. He showed equal concern for the elderly, and volunteered to host Movie Night at the Finlay House where he would present the movie of the week for the residents. Jack was involved in either playing or coaching baseball for most of his life and brought tremendous enthusiasm and encouragement to the field. A loving husband to his wife, Gail, of 44 years, devoted father, grandfather, and friend to all. Jack relished get-togethers and family gatherings where he often became the life of the party. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, John and Sara Owen and his wife. He is survived by two sons, John L. Owen III (Michele) and Michael S. Owen; and two grandsons, Matthew and Patrick Owen. A graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA, 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close