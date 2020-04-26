John P. Conway CHAPIN John P. Conway, 88, of Chapin, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Paris, France, on August 29, 1931, he was the son of the late Lucile Daugherty Conway Tychsen and Col. Myron Joseph Conway. John received his master's degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth University. He was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church. Big John was the proud owner of Pilot Machine/Conway Press. Survivors include his wife, Harriet Conway; children, Claire McLane (Mark), Bradley Conway (Liz), and Jonathan Conway (Lyn); grandchildren, Christian, William, and Grace. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Myron "Mike" Conway, and granddaughter, Amelia Taylor McLane. The celebration of Life for Mr. Conway will be held at a later date at his residence. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sharing God's Love, 147 Friarsgate Blvd., Irmo, SC, 29063. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2020