John P. Hoff WINNSBORO -John P. Hoff, 92, of Winnsboro passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born in Chicago, he was the son of the late Charles B. Hoff Sr., and June Hoff. He is survived by his wife, Bettie Raines Hoff; step-daughters, Greta Stillwell (David), Sharon Bell (Duke), Sonya Greck, and Stephanie Branham; six step grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, John is predeceased by his first wife, Agnes; two brothers, and two sisters. Funeral services with military honors will be held at 12 o'clock Noon Friday, May 10, 2019 at Winnsboro First Church of the Nazarene conducted by Reverend Harry Varn. Burial will follow in Aimwell Cemetery in Ridgeway. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, 650 Ninth Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180. The family wishes to thank all the caregivers for their dedication and support of John and his family. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Hoff family.

