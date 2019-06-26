John Patrick Cox GASTON - John Patrick Cox, 56, was born December 19, 1962 in Kingston, Jamaica and passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019. Mr. Cox leaves behind his loving mom, Dorothy; brothers: Michael and Arthur; sisters: Diane and Gail; nephews & nieces and other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3pm, June 29, 2019 at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 4625 Highway 321, Gaston, SC 29053. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on June 26, 2019