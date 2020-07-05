John Patrick Murphy COLUMBIA - A funeral service for John Patrick Murphy, 58, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial following in St. Peter's Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Murphy passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born in Columbia on February 24, 1962, he was a son of Claud Murphy, Sr. and the late Ethel Allinger Murphy. In addition to his father, he is survived by his siblings, Linda Murphy Dowson, Claud Murphy, Jr., James Murphy, Steven Murphy, Teresa "Terri" Murphy Pittman, and Sharon Murphy Lynch; seven nieces and nephews; and eight great-nieces and nephews. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com