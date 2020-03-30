John E. Peele, Jr. NEESES - A graveside funeral service for John Elvin Peele, Jr., 79, of Neeses, SC will be held at three o'clock p.m., Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of his son Johnny Peele on Thursday. John passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. Survivors include his daughters Beverly (Jeff) Lown of West Columbia, Debbie (Mike) Morris of Graniteville, Sandra (Thomas) Evans of Graniteville; a son John E. (Sheila) Peele, Jr. of Neeses; 17 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; a sister Mary (Johnny) Hensley of Gaffney; brothers Thomas (Michele) Peele of Lexington; Robert (Sandy) Peele of WestColumbia and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and an aunt who he dearly loved. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Cindy Peele. Visit our on -line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 30, 2020