John C. Purvis WEST COLUMBIA - John C. Purvis, 61 passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family Tuesday, December 10, 2019. John was born December 8, 1958 in Tampa, FL to the late Cecil Purvis and Jacqueline Warnock. John was the proud owner of his construction company where he completed many reputable projects including the initial construction of Deer Track Estate subdivision in Newberry, SC. John valued his community and took pride in giving back to the well-being of others. He lived a life full of adventure. He loved making memories and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Debra Purvis of West Columbia; two children, Mandy Purvis (Tony) of West Columbia and AJ Purvis (Summer) of Leesville; four grandchildren, Ayden Mitchum, Addyson Mitchum, Sursie Louise Purvis and Brody Purvis; his mother, Jacqueline Warnock of Lexington; three brothers, Glenn Purvis (Teresa), Robert Purvis, Cecil Purvis (Melissa) all of West Columbia; two sisters Rhonda Radford (Ronnie) of West Columbia and Clara Rentz of Lexington; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Cecil Purvis. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 17 in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 at 6:00 PM. Visitation prior to service from 4:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Dec. 15, 2019