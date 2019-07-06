John R. Maxey ColumbiaThe memorial service for John R. Maxey, 65, of Columbia, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 3200 Lyles Street, Columbia, SC 29201 with Pastor John Adams officiating and Chaplain Billie Brown assisting. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to the hour of service in the church Sanctuary. John was born December 10, 1953, and passed away on July 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with Mantel Cell Lymphoma. He was the son of the late John B. Maxey and Alberta " Berta" Smith Maxey. Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Mary Lynne Williamson Maxey; daughters, Amanda and Brandi; grandchildren, Michael, Brodie, and Jordan; and sister, Calla M. Trexler, of Spartanburg. The Maxey family would like to send heartfelt thanks to Dr. Chelsea Stillwell and staff along with all of the nurses on the 9th floor of Oncology at the Lexington Medical Center for their outstanding care that was given to John and his entire family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark UMC or a . On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on July 6, 2019