John R. Powell RIDGEWAY - John R. Powell, 72, of Ridgeway, died September 18, 2019. Born in Farmville, Virginia on October 3, 1946, he was a son of the late John S. Powell and Ada Julia Taylor Powell. John graduated from Columbia High School in 1965 and was drafted into the US Army and served in Vietnam. During the war John received the National Defense Service Medal, The Vietnam Campaign Medal and The Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze stars. After returning home he went to work for SCE&G, where he retired after 31 years of service. He retired for a second time from the Department of Public Safety, having served in Blythewood. John was a member at Red Bank United Methodist Church and Masonic Lodge #152 in Lexington. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and adored his time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Janet Harris Powell; a daughter, Jodie Powell Burkett (Eric); a son, John Randall "Randy" Powell, II (Bridgette); grandchildren, Olivia, Julia, Joshua, Colton and Grayson; a host of nieces and nephews; and his close friend, Gene Schofield. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by one brother, James T. Powell and close friend, Henry Steele. The funeral service for Mr. Powell will be held 12 o'clock, Saturday, September 21st at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Extension, Columbia, SC with the Rev. James A. Goudelock officiating. Burial will follow at 1:30 o'clock, Red Bank United Methodist Cemetery, 2909 Old Barnwell Road, Lexington. Memorial donations may be made to the , American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

