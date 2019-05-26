Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 (803)-432-3583 Send Flowers Obituary

John Rabon ELGIN - John Henry Rabon, Jr, 91, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 23, one day shy of his 92nd birthday. John was born in Elgin, SC. He defined integrity, humility and a fun-loving spirit. John attended NC State and answered a call into service during World War 2, serving in the US Army in Germany and later in the US Army Reserves rising to the rank of Lt. Colonel. John was also a member of the SC National Guard. John worked with the Civil Service in the Office of Resource Management at Fort Jackson, SC for 43 years. After retiring from Fort Jackson, John volunteered with the Red Cross at Moncrief Army Hospital where he won countless honors and awards for his deep empathy of those in time of need. John's greatest love was for his family. John was predeceased by his devoted wife of 58 years, Barbara Hall Rabon. John is survived by his 4 children, John III, Harriet, Karen & Donna. Their spouses, his 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, cousins, and many nieces and nephews. In addition John is survived by 1 sister, Adele Rabon Kelly. John was predeceased by his parents, John Henry & Blanche Summer Rabon, 5 sisters and 1 brother. The family wishes to extend its heartfelt appreciation to the team at Pinedale that loved him so well! Visitation at Kornegay Funeral Home will be Friday, May 31st from 6pm to 8pm. A funeral service will be held at High Hill True Light Church in Lucknow on Saturday, June 1st at 3:00 pm. Memorial donations can be made to American Red Cross, PO Box 641, Camden, SC 29020. Kornegay Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Rabon family by visiting

John Rabon ELGIN - John Henry Rabon, Jr, 91, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 23, one day shy of his 92nd birthday. John was born in Elgin, SC. He defined integrity, humility and a fun-loving spirit. John attended NC State and answered a call into service during World War 2, serving in the US Army in Germany and later in the US Army Reserves rising to the rank of Lt. Colonel. John was also a member of the SC National Guard. John worked with the Civil Service in the Office of Resource Management at Fort Jackson, SC for 43 years. After retiring from Fort Jackson, John volunteered with the Red Cross at Moncrief Army Hospital where he won countless honors and awards for his deep empathy of those in time of need. John's greatest love was for his family. John was predeceased by his devoted wife of 58 years, Barbara Hall Rabon. John is survived by his 4 children, John III, Harriet, Karen & Donna. Their spouses, his 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, cousins, and many nieces and nephews. In addition John is survived by 1 sister, Adele Rabon Kelly. John was predeceased by his parents, John Henry & Blanche Summer Rabon, 5 sisters and 1 brother. The family wishes to extend its heartfelt appreciation to the team at Pinedale that loved him so well! Visitation at Kornegay Funeral Home will be Friday, May 31st from 6pm to 8pm. A funeral service will be held at High Hill True Light Church in Lucknow on Saturday, June 1st at 3:00 pm. Memorial donations can be made to American Red Cross, PO Box 641, Camden, SC 29020. Kornegay Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Rabon family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com Published in The State on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close