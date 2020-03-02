John A. Rawl LEXINGTON Funeral Services for John A. Rawl, 83, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Red Bank Baptist Church. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Red Bank Baptist Church or Boiling Springs United Methodist Church. Mr. Rawl passed away February 28, 2020. He was the son of the late T.E. "Buster" Rawl, Sr and Eron Taylor Rawl. He was the founder, owner and operator of John's RV Sales and Service for over 42 years. Mr. Rawl was a camping enthusiast, an avid Gamecock fan, and loved NASCAR racing, always hoping a Ford would win. He never met a stranger and loved to pass his passion of camping to his customers. Mr. Rawl is survived by his wife, Louise R. Rawl; sons, Ron Rawl (Cheryl), Allen Rawl (Deena), Martin Rawl (Jackie), and Randy Rawl (Michelle); step-son, Ronald Shumpert; brother, Phil Rawl (Girley); sisters, Emma Lee Snelgrove and Freida Monk; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his first wife, Willette Rawl; brother, T.E. 'Sonny' Rawl, Jr.; and sisters, Thelma Moseley and Mary Ellen Barker. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Mar. 2, 2020