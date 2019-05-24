John Reed Nauful ROCK HILL - John Reed Nauful, 73, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC. John was born in Columbia, SC to the late Albert C. Nauful and the late Louise Nauful. John graduated from Cardinal Newman High School in 1963, then graduated from The Citadel in 1967. John retired as a Major after serving over 20 years in the US Air Force. John was a proud Vietnam Veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star. A memorial service will be held for John at a later date in the Prayer Garden at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Columbia, SC. John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret DeHihns Nauful; his daughter, Angie Nauful of Atlanta, GA; his son, Jeff Nauful (Renee) and their children Zach, Ciara, and Dale Austin Nauful of Forest, VA; his brother, Joseph Nauful (Gloria) of Columbia SC; his sister, Marie Nauful of Columbia, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Charles Nauful, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to Travis Mills Foundation (travismillsfoundation.org). Condolences to the family may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 24, 2019