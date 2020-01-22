Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Robert Bruner Sr.. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Petersen Presbyterian Church 8131 Brookfield Rd. Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Robert "Red" Bruner, Sr. COLUMBIA - John Robert "Red" Bruner, Sr., of Columbia, passed away January 18, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born December 26, 1929 in Cheraw, SC. Red was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Cleo; son, Johnny; parents; and three siblings. He is survived by daughters, Nancy (Ralph) Bourgoin and Donna (David) Dvorak; son, Paul (Mary); grandchildren, Andrea Bourgoin, Kenny Chandler, and Bruce Long-Bruner; great-grandson, Ryker Chandler; sister-in-law Helen Whitaker; and cousins. On Labor Day 1934 Red arrived at Epworth Orphanage where he would call home until graduating from Dreher High School in 1951. Red was a member of Epworth's baseball and football teams. Following graduation, he joined the Navy and upon his Navy discharge he returned to Columbia and married Cleo Bayne on January 15, 1954. Red worked for National Nabisco before launching his own paint business, J.R. Bruner Paint Contractor. He was a member of Petersen Presbyterian Church and the Columbia Chapter of the P.D.C.A. Red's favorite pastime was being at church, watching Gamecock football and telling stories about growing up at Epworth. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock, Thursday, January 23rd, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The funeral service for Mr. Bruner will be conducted at 1 o'clock, Friday, January 24th, at Petersen Presbyterian Church, 8131 Brookfield Rd., Columbia, with the Rev. Jim Blackwelder and Rev. Patricia Sargent officiating. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials preferred to: Petersen Presbyterian Church, Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29205 or Pleasant Grove UMC "Cemetery Fund", C/O 183 Ridge Road, Cheraw, SC 29520.

