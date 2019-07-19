John Robert Higgins COLUMBIA Mr. Higgins went home to be with the Lord on July 17, 2019. Born in Gaffney, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Thurman Robert Higgins and Rebecca Middlebrooks Williams. He was predeceased by a brother, Thurman Mills Higgins. Mr. Higgins was a graduate of USC with a degree in psychology. He received a master's degree in social work from the Virginia Commonwealth University. He worked for the Department of Mental Health for 31 years and was in private practice for ten years. John "Johnny" was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; son, Michael; daughter, Lauren (Mark) and grandchildren, Shelby, Aaron and Noelle Pittman, all of Columbia. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Vera Higgins of Gaffney, Alice Sealy of Lexington and brother-in-law, Scott James of Columbia. He had many other family members whom he loved dearly. He was an active member of Ashland United Methodist Church where he shared his talents in the choir and hand bell ensemble. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, 7600 Woodrow St., Irmo, SC. Visitation will be at the funeral home following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Ashland United Methodist Church, 2600 Ashland Rd., Columbia, SC 29212. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on July 19, 2019