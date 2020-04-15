Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Robert Morris. View Sign Service Information Boles Funeral Home 425 W. Pennsylvania Avenue Southern Pines , NC 28387 (910)-692-6262 Send Flowers Obituary



John Robert Morris, M.D. (Bob) PINEHURST, NC - John Robert Morris, M.D. (Bob), a retired General, Thoracic, and Cardiovascular Surgeon, a resident of Pinehurst, NC, died after a brief illness on April 11, 2020 at the age of 83. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Bascom Lowe Morris. They were high-school sweethearts and had a remarkable and wonderful life together. Their love, friendship, interdependancy and close togetherness was an example to all. He was born on June 29, 1936 in Kyoto, Japan, the son of the late Reverend James Kenneth Morris and Esther Jones Morris, while serving as Episcopal missionaries. His parents returned to the United States in 1941 where he spent his childhood in Columbia, SC. He was the youngest of 3 siblings; James Kenneth Morris of Columbia, SC and Elizabeth Morris Feltus, deceased. He is survived by his 5 children and their spouses, Catherine Ravenel Morris Easley and Joseph Easley, III of Summerville, SC, Elizabeth McColl Morris Trievel of Virginia Beach, Virginia, John Robert Morris, Jr. and Shelagh Morris of Moyock, NC, Paul McKnight Morris and Susan VanStavern of Chester, Virginia and Charles Colyer Morris and Shannon Morris of Pinehurst, NC. He had 12 granchildren; Catherine Easley Gabrielli, Sarah Easley Blackwell, Joseph Easley, IV, Mary Elizabeth Ashton, Charlotte Lowe Trievel, John Robert Morris, III, Zachary Phillip Morris, Jessica Morris Peoples, Jacob Andrew Morris, Matthew Paul Morris, Gracen Lea Morris, Charles Colyer Morris II, and his Step grandchilden, Jordan MacKenzie Powell, Corey Dean Powell and Robert Clayton Powell, as well as 13 great-grandchildren. He graduated from Dreher High School in Columbia, South Carolina in 1955 where he played football, basketball, ran track, played in the high school band and sang in the men's quartet. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1957. He joined the United States Air Force in 1960. He graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina in 1961. He completed his residency and fellowship in General and Vascular surgery at the Medical College of Virginia where he was awarded the Bigger Award and Outstanding Chief Resident. He then received his board certification from the American Board of Surgery. During his time in the Air Force he was stationed at Mac Dill Air Force Base - 1962-64. He served as Chief of Thoracic and Vascular Surgery, at the U.S. Air Force Hospital, Camranh Bay, South Viet Nam - 1969-70. In 1970-73 he was stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Medical Center, Fairborn, Ohio. He was a member of the U.S.A.F. Aerospace Medical Division that supported the Apollo Space Flights. He held the rank of Lt. Colonel. In 1973 he entered into Private Practice in General Thoracic and Vascular Surgery at Virginia Beach General Hospital, Virginia Beach, Virginia. He founded the first non-invasive Peripheral Vascular Laboratory in Virginia. He served as Chief of Surgery, President of the Medical Staff, Board of Directors of Virginia Beach General Hospital. He was a member of the AMA, American College of Surgeons, The Medical Society of Virginia, Virginia Surgical Society, Virginia Vascular Society, Virginia Beach Medical Society and The American Institue of Ultrasound in Medicine. He was blessed with a surgical practice where emphasis was always on what was best for the patient. He never refused care for patients regardless of ability to pay. His patients were respected individuals and he always appreciated the role of nurses and staff. He and Mary retired in 1997 and moved to Pinehurst, NC to be central to his family in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. He designed and built his home in The Country Club of North Carolina. He did his own landscape design and loved working in the yard, planting trees, shrubs, and flowers. He was known for his beautiful daylillies. He always loved flowers, gardening and the beauty of nature. He was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. He was a former board member and president of the Sand Hills Horticultural Society. He was a member of The Country Club of North Carolina (CCNC) where he served on several committees and enjoyed golf and wonderful friends. He loved to play golf and won several tournaments over the years at CCNC and Forest Lake Country Club in Columbia, SC. He could not have been more thankful for his wife, children and friends. A private graveside service will be held and a memorial service is planned for a later date as soon as the quanantine is lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in the name of John Robert Morris, M.D. to Sandhills Community College Foundation 3395 Airport Road Pinehurst, NC 28374

