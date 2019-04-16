Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Robinson. View Sign

John Culbreth Robinson WINNSBORO - John Culbreth Robinson, JR. went home to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Johnny was born March 27, 1956 to John C. Robinson, Sr. and Anne Martin Robinson. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Martha Meng Robinson; three children, John III, Caleb (Holly), and Kelsey, the joy of his life. Johnny was "Dat-Daddy" to two grandchildren, Riley and John IV "Jay". Also surviving are his sisters, Julianne R. Johaneman and Amy R. Stevenson (Coby); and sisters-in-law Lillian M. Bonds (Weldon) and Melinda M. Brown (David). As an active Elder of Lebanon Presbyterian Church (PCA), Johnny often shared his testimony with others while always giving God the Glory. A Celebration of Life will be held at Lebanon Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2 o'clock with visitation one hour before the service in the fellowship hall. The family expresses appreciation to many, including Lexington Medical Center and Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebanon Presbyterian Church, 8002 Newberry Road, Winnsboro, SC 29180. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Robinson family.

