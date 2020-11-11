1/
John Rumph Jr.
1944 - 2020
John Rumph, Jr.
June 26, 1944 - November 3, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Services for John Daniel Rumph Jr., will be held, Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00am at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church. Interment to follow in Promised Land Cemetery. Services arranged by A. A. Dicks Funeral Home.
John Daniel Rumph, Jr., was born on June 26, 1944 to the late John D. Rumph Sr. and Anna Jeffcoat Rumph. He departed this life on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. John, who was known by those who loved him as "Nick," attended Booker T. Washington High School. John was employed with the United State Postal Service for more than 40 years before he retired. He was a faithful member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Columbia, where he served on several committees and ministries: Finance, MORE Justice, Adult Formation, Feeding Ministry, Church & Fresh Start Handyman, Building and Grounds, Honorary Alter Guild Member, Men's Club and the Kairos Prison Ministry. He was known for donating his time and money to help with various church organizations and projects. John attended faithfully until his health prevented him from doing so. John enjoyed spending time at his church and serving his church community at large. You could always find John working on the homes of anyone who asked. His true passion was working on and restoring cars. John also enjoyed traveling and known for taking loads of pictures. John was a kindhearted man who didn't mind helping those in need.
Mr. Rumph was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Jeffcoat Rumph; brothers Mervin and Michael; sisters Margaret and Bobbie Lee.
Those left to forever cherish memories are; his daughters, Sonia Carter of SC and Torrie Hurd (Lewis) of NJ; son John Rumph III of SC; brothers, James B. Rumph, William (Cynthia) Rumph, Marteau (Shirley) Rumph, and Robert E. Rumph, all of SC; sisters, Betty Gaines, of SC, Annette Funchess, of FL, Johnnie Ruth (William) Conde, of NY, Rosellen Rumph of FL, Patricia Anderson of SC, Jacqueline Chambers, of SC, and JoAnn Rumph, of SC; 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and a host relatives and friends.


Published in The State on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Service
11:00 AM
Saint Luke's Episcopal Church
