Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Funeral service 2:00 PM Eastminster Presbyterian Church 3200 Trenholm Rd Columbia , SC

John Samuel Herin MOUNT PLEASANT John Samuel Herin, CPA, 93, of Mount Pleasant, formerly of Columbia, died November 24, 2019. Born in the small textile town of Lockhart, SC, on May 24, 1926, he was a son of the late John St. Pierre Herin and Beatrice Inez Hughey Herin. John graduated from Lockhart High School in 1943 as class valedictorian, though he humbly felt it was no big deal with only fourteen students in his class. During his years in high school, he was a Life Scout and was selected to attend Boys State where he served as Secretary of State. He entered the University of South Carolina in the fall of 1943. Drafted for military service after his freshman year, he was deemed medically not fit for service during processing at Fort Jackson. With the help of an Army Colonel he was able to avoid a return trip to Union County and allowed to return directly to the university by bus to complete his degree. While a student at USC he served as the equipment manager of the football team that earned a trip to the first Gator Bowl and was made a member of the USC Block C Club for his contributions. The University of South Carolina is also where he found a way to serve his country, by educating military service members returning from duty as a professor of accounting. His teaching career began as a graduate assistant and the dean of the business school sent him to Indiana University in 1954 to work on his PhD, where he met his future wife Susan. As a Certified Public Accountant, he held the academic ranks of Instructor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor and ultimately Distinguished Professor. At the institution that he so dearly loved, he held appointments as Chair of the Accounting Department and as Assistant Dean for Administration in the College of Business Administration. He retired from USC in 1988 after teaching for 42 years. He was known as a tough professor, but was always honored to see his former students succeed in their careers. Concurrent with his employment at USC he was a financial and policy advisor for Forest Lake Club in Columbia. John was also served on the South Carolina State Board of Accountancy for many years. Mr. Herin is survived by his wife of 64 years, Susan Jean Stoll Herin; children, Chuck Herin, of Winnsboro, SC, Amy Herin and her husband, Ron Hildreth, of Columbia, SC, Sam Herin and his wife, Tamie Herin, of Mount Pleasant, SC; granddaughters, Lauren Byrd and her husband, Thomas Byrd, of Summerville, SC, and Hannah Mundy and her husband, Calvin Mundy, of Atlanta, GA, and Madison Herin, of Greenville, SC; as well as two great granddaughters, Margaret and Edith Byrd. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Arlie and Bill Kay; and a half sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Ruben Harris. The family would like to thank Alicia Polite, Ashley Clark, Doris Gethers, Lucinda Hazelton, Kimberly Blane, Brandy Mazyck, Ethel Madison, Sarah White, and the staff of Lutheran Hospice for the care and compassion demonstrated every day over the last year. The funeral service for Mr. Herin will be held 2 o'clock, Sunday, December 1st, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC 29204, with Dr. Bradley D. Smith officiating, followed by a reception at the church. Burial will follow the service and reception in the churchyard of First Presbyterian Church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the John S. Herin Scholarship Fund at the University of South Carolina at the USC Office of Gift Processing, 1600 Hampton Street, Suite 836, Columbia, SC, 29208. Memories and condolences may be shared at

