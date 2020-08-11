John Seaborn Creech SUMTER - John Seaborn Creech, 87, husband of Lillian Payne "Tumpy" Creech, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Covenant Place in Sumter, SC. John was born in Sumter on June 25, 1933, the son of the late Fulton B. Creech and Mary Adda Booth Creech. Mr. Creech retired as a District Engineer with Carolina Power & Light Company (Duke Energy) following over 29 years of service and was President of Creech Holding Corporation until his death. He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a 1958 Electrical Engineering graduate of Clemson College. John was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Sumter and served in various positions, including Sunday School teacher, Treasurer, Deacon and Elder. John was a member of Masonic Lodge 364, Master Mason, York Rite Mason and Knights Templar as well as American Legion Post 15 and Fellowship Club. He was a member of Kiwanis with perfect attendance for over 40 years and served as President. He was awarded the 2018 Humanitarian of the Year by the Sumter YMCA. John had a life-long love of the outdoors and was a member of the Cain's Mill Club, Millwood Club, and the Sumter-Columbia Hunt Club. In his retirement, John obtained his amateur radio license (KD4SFI) and enjoyed many friends made all over the world. In addition to his wife of 61 years, surviving are two sons, John Seaborn "Johnny" Creech, Jr, of Florence, LeRoy Payne Creech (Meg) of Sumter, and two daughters, Miriam Creech Brice (James) of Greer and Susan Creech Johnson of Chapin; seven grandchildren, Lillian Carlisle Brice, William P. Creech, James C. "Jake" Brice IV, Chapell F. Johnson, Chandler B. Johnson, Layton R. Creech and Thomas F. Creech. He was preceded in death by son in law Eric W. Johnson, and brother, Fulton B. "Sonny" Creech. Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 10 am, at the Sumter Cemetery with Rev. Brian Peake officiating. All attendees are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Sumter, 9 W. Calhoun Street, Sumter, SC 29150, to Mayesville Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 141, Mayesville, SC 29104, to Covenant Place Hourly Employee Fund, 2825 Carter Road, Sumter, SC 29150 or to a charity of one's choice
