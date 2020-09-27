John Sease
May 8, 1943 - September 23, 2020
Monetta , South Carolina - John Thomas Sease, Sr,, 77 years old of Monetta, SC went home to be with his Lord and Savior September 23, 2020.
Visitation will take place Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:30pm to 2:30pm at New Hope Baptist Church, 249 New Hope Road, Pelion. Funeral will also be at the church from 2:30pm-4:00 pm.. Burial will be at Dust to Dust Cemetery, 205 Nulty Crossing, Swansea. Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com