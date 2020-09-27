1/
John Sease
1943 - 2020
John Sease
May 8, 1943 - September 23, 2020
Monetta , South Carolina - John Thomas Sease, Sr,, 77 years old of Monetta, SC went home to be with his Lord and Savior September 23, 2020.
Visitation will take place Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:30pm to 2:30pm at New Hope Baptist Church, 249 New Hope Road, Pelion. Funeral will also be at the church from 2:30pm-4:00 pm.. Burial will be at Dust to Dust Cemetery, 205 Nulty Crossing, Swansea. Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com



Published in The State on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
SEP
27
Funeral
02:30 - 04:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service
914 Meeting St.
West Columbia, SC 29169
803-794-1743
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
September 26, 2020
Though I didn’t know John long, his nature was so sweet. Loving the Lord always.
Peggy Barker
Friend
September 26, 2020
Such a sweet handsome , funny and one of a kind man , me , Wayne and Brandon Love you bunches prayers for Doris who is very special to us we love you also sending prayers for all the family and friends
Bonnie Shockley
Friend
September 26, 2020
So many sweet memories of this precious man. John you will truly be missed and have always held a special place in my heart along with your sweet wife. Much love and prayers to your family❤
Luanne moore
Friend
September 26, 2020
John was such a loving, wonderful man. I'm Blessed to have had him in my life. Always smiling and so very positive, even when he felt bad. i love you Mr John...Rest easy
Beth Shumpert
Friend
September 26, 2020
He was a very talented deck builder. One of a kind! I’ll miss you Uncle John!
Love,
Robert JOHN Odom, Terri and Chase.
Bobby Pdom
Family
