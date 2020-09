John SeaseMay 8, 1943 - September 23, 2020Monetta , South Carolina - John Thomas Sease, Sr,, 77 years old of Monetta, SC went home to be with his Lord and Savior September 23, 2020.Visitation will take place Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:30pm to 2:30pm at New Hope Baptist Church, 249 New Hope Road, Pelion. Funeral will also be at the church from 2:30pm-4:00 pm.. Burial will be at Dust to Dust Cemetery, 205 Nulty Crossing, Swansea. Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com