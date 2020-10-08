1/
John Sheppard III
1939 - 2020
John R. Sheppard, III
August 17, 1939 - October 1, 2020
Williston, South Carolina - John R. Sheppard, III, born in Florence, SC, a resident of Williston, SC for sixty years, passed into eternity on October 1, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at eleven o'clock a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, October 10th.
Donations may be sent to the Barnwell County Animal Shelter, Barnwell County Courthouse, 57 Wall, Barnwell, SC 29812.
View the complete obituary at www.folkfuneralhome.com.


Published in The State on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 PM
Folk Funeral Home
OCT
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Folk Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Folk Funeral Home
70 N Elko St
Williston, SC 29853
(803) 266-3434
