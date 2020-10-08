John R. Sheppard, III
August 17, 1939 - October 1, 2020
Williston, South Carolina - John R. Sheppard, III, born in Florence, SC, a resident of Williston, SC for sixty years, passed into eternity on October 1, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at eleven o'clock a.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, October 10th.
Donations may be sent to the Barnwell County Animal Shelter, Barnwell County Courthouse, 57 Wall, Barnwell, SC 29812.
