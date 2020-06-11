John T. Bowden, Jr. Colonel U.S.A. (Ret.) ORANGEBURG - The Reverend John T. Bowden, Jr. Colonel U.S.A. (Ret.) Funeral services will be live stream on Friday www.leevy.com. A public viewing on Thursday, June 11th from 2 - 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In an effort to adhere to COVID - 19 precautions, masks are required for the viewing. Funeral service is private for immediate family members. He departed this life Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by members of his family. He was the oldest son of the late John T. Bowden, Sr. and Ruth Burley Bowden of Charleston, SC. John was born in Great Falls, SC, received his early education in the Catholic schools in Charleston, SC through the 10th grade, and graduated from Burke High School in 1956. He enrolled in South Carolina State College and earned a degree in Chemistry in 1960. He graduated as a Distinguished Military Student and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army, Infantry Branch. While on active duty, Bowden continued his education. He earned a master's degree in human resource management from Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif. He completed the Infantry Officer Basic Course, Infantry Officer Advance Course, US Army Command and General Staff College, and US Army War College. Throughout his military career, Bowden held a variety of command and staff positions, including principal instructor, personnel management and operations, U.S. Army Infantry School; project manager officer for the modernizing of the Saudi Arabian National Guard; director of management studies, US Army War College; and Professor of Military Science, South Carolina State University (SCSU). He was the recipient of numerous awards, honors and military decorations including The Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, The Meritorious Service medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation medal and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit citation. Bowden also was authorized to wear the Combat Infantryman's badge, the Expert Infantryman's badge and the Parachutist badge. In 1983, he was assigned to South Carolina State University (SCSU), his beloved Alma Mater, as Professor of Military Science. He holds the school's record for commissioning the most soldiers, many of whom are currently serving with the rank of General, before retiring in December 1986, after 26 years of exemplary service. Upon his retirement, he worked in higher education as vice president for Development and Institutional Advancement, South Carolina State University; dean of Institutional Advancement, Denmark Technical College; adjunct professor in the Honors College and executive assistant to the president, Claflin University, respectively. Bowden, a devout Christian (Episcopalian), served faithfully at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Orangeburg, SC in various capacities including as an ordained Deacon. In August 1998, he was ordained as a priest, was assigned to The Church of the Redeemer in Pineville, SC, where he served a grateful congregation for 10 years before retiring for health reasons. He was an active citizen in the Orangeburg community serving on various boards and commissions. He was inducted into the Army ROTC and Jazz Halls of Fame at SCSU. He was a Life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., a charter member of Delta Chi Boule', Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity. In addition to his parents, Bowden was predeceased by his beloved sister, Audrey B. Greene. He leaves to cherish fond memories: his loving, devoted wife and caretaker, Ruthie Gallman Bowden; three sons, Gary T. Bowden, Steven E. Bowden (Deadra), Columbia, SC; Gregory M. Bowden (Deidra), one granddaughter, Audrey S. Bowden, all of Florence, SC; three grandsons, Stevan R. Bowden, Raleigh, NC., Gary C. Bowden and John T. Bowden, III, Columbia, SC, a brother Gary A. Bowden, (Sandra) Baltimore, MD, and a host of close relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the The Church of the Redeemer - Episcopal, P. O. Box 68, Pineville, SC 29468; Lift a Bulldog Fund at SCSU, Claflin University's Scholarship Fund or Denmark Technical College's GED program. Other expressions of condolences may be made to the family.
Published in The State on Jun. 11, 2020.