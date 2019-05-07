John Thomas Heath ELGIN A graveside service with military honors for John Thomas Heath, 78, will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Mr. Heath passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Sidney and Corrie Rabon Heath. He served in the United States Army and owned and operated Elgin Barber Shop before retiring. Surviving are his daughter, Brigette Bullock (Marty) of Elgin; grandchildren, Andrew Cody Bullock, Matthew Larry Bullock and Carolyn Lexie Claire Bullock; his former wife and longtime friend, Brenda Erickson; nephew, Malcolm Terry (Sandy). He was predeceased by brother, Raymond Heath; sister, Martha Davis; nieces, Virginia and Diane; and nephew, Ray. The family thanks Springdale Health Care especially Betty for their loving care and kindness and Kershaw Health Med 2 staff and hospice team. The family also extends a special thanks to all the friends that visited and cared for John during his illness. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 7, 2019