John Thomas Lay, Sr. MOUNTAIN REST - John Thomas Lay, Sr., 80, who raised a loving family, earned a glowing reputation as a gifted educator, and ran countless miles up and down the roads of Oconee County, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Columbia, SC. Born on December 30, 1938, in Walhalla, SC, John was the son of the late Louis Robert and Lillie Mae Hudson Lay. He graduated from Walhalla High School in 1956. John went on to graduate from Erskine College, where he studied history and met the love of his life, Sandra Ray Lay. They married in 1960, and built a wonderful life together over the course of 43 years until her death. John made his reputation serving the students of South Carolina, first as a history teacher and state champion football coach in Ware Shoals. After earning a Master's Degree from the University of Alabama, John furthered his work in education that would span the rest of his career. He became a guidance counselor at Greenville Technical College, then Assistant Director of Beaufort Technical College. He was then named Assistant Superintendent and Director of Personnel for the School District of Oconee County. He retired from the school district after more than 40 years of service. In addition, he served his community as a Captain in the Army National Guard, president of Walhalla Rotary Club, member of the Oconee Planning Commission, and deacon and elder at Walhalla Presbyterian Church. But no role brought him more joy than that of father and grandfather. John lived a life focused on a loving marriage and a strong family. He taught his family the value of hard work, the importance of laughter, and of savoring simple pleasures in life like long runs, clogging, golf, college football, good dogs, spaghetti westerns, and a beautiful mountain view. He lived a good life. He cherished his family and made them feel treasured every single day. John is survived by his children: John Thomas Lay, Jr. and wife Sharon, Joanna Lay Westbrook and husband Craig, Julie Lay Littleton and husband Mark; and his grandchildren: Sarah Westbrook, Claire Westbrook, Eliza Lay, Abby Littleton, Thomas Lay, Luke Littleton and James Lay. In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by a son: John Robert Lay. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Walhalla Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Walhalla. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Durham Hall, 230 E. Main Street, Walhalla, SC 29691. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the - SC Chapter, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621. We will miss him always, as we try to live each day by his example.

