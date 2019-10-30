John Thomas Lunn LUGOFF- A Funeral service for John Thomas Lunn, 91, will be held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home with burial to follow in Lugoff First Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Doug Huntsinger and the Rev. Greg Sweet will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family request you do something nice for someone. Mr. Lunn passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Darlington County, he was a son of the late Wallace Vaughn and Blanche Reaves Lunn. Mr. Lunn was a member of Lugoff First Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and retired from DuPont. He enjoyed woodworking and loved the outdoors. Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Margaret McDonald Lunn; daughter, Gail Lunn Aldrich of Lake Wateree; and grandson, John William Aldrich of Lake Wateree; and a special niece, Lori Lunn Easterling. He was predeceased by siblings, Wallace C. Lunn, Sybil L. Langston and Robert J. Lunn. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Oct. 30, 2019