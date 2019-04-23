Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Todd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John E. Todd MURRELLS INLET - John E. Todd went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2019. Born into an Air Force family, his formative years were spread across much of the US and even Japan. After graduation from the old Columbia High School, John enlisted in the US Navy where he served honorably for 6 years. Upon discharge, John came back to South Carolina and worked for a time in restaurant management. After becoming a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina, he gained employment with Columbia accounting firm Burkett, Burkett and Burkett. In time, he established his own firm and operated in West Columbia until relocating in recent years to Surfside Beach. He is survived by Trish Sketo Todd, his loving wife of 20 years; brother, William Reed Todd of Asheville, NC; sister, Caroline T. M. Pearson of Jamestown, TN; brother, Stephen Bradley Todd of Columbia, SC; sister, Susan Todd Brook of Annapolis, MD and many beloved nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents Lt. Col. William Reed Todd, Jr. and Caroline Whitmire Todd and also a sister, Cynthia Lee Todd. The family is grateful for thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. A memorial service celebrating John's life is to be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lexington, SC on Saturday April 27th at 1 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

