John W. Green GILBERT - John William Green died Thursday, July 23, 2020. Mr. Green died peacefully of natural causes. Burial will be at the Pine Grove United Methodist Cemetery, Turbeville, S.C. at a later date. Born in Turbeville, Mr. Green was the son of the late Rosa Hardy Green and Ernest LeRoy Green. He graduated from Clemson University in 1948 with a B.S. degree in Agricultural Education. His studies were interrupted when he was drafted into the army during World War II where he served in the European Theater in the Combat 63rd Infantry Division, Co. K. Hewas awarded the Purple Heart, Service Medal (two Bronze Stars), WWII Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Mr. Green, a true Tiger, was a member of the Clemson Alumni Association, IPTAY (over 50 years), 2nd Century Clemson Club and Basketball Block C Club. In June 1998, the Clemson Alumni Association conferred on Mr. Green the title of Golden Tiger. Mr. Green owned andmanaged Green Mercantile and Cotton Ginning Company in Turbeville from 1951-1978 and represented Clarendon County in the S.C.State Senate from 1958-1962. He spent the last decade of his career at the S.C. Dept of Health and Human Services. He was a lifelong member of Pine Grove United Methodist where he served in many capacities including the Administrative Council and as a Sunday school teacher. Mr. Green joined St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Gilbert when he moved to Lake Murray in 1983. At St. Paul's, Mr. Green taught Sunday school and served on church council. Mr. Green wasa charter member of the S.C. Lutheran Via de Cristo and was honored in 1998 by The S.C. Lutheran Men in Mission with a Service Award naming him an "exemplary steward" of the Lutheran church. Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Carol Ann Flowers, six step-children and spouses: Si Amick (Betsy) of Columbia, Ken Amick of Batesburg, Beth Cleland (Meredith) of Lexington, Paula Amick of Gilbert, Catherine Matawaran (Rico) of Richmond, Va., Eric Sandifer (Donna) of Taylorsville, N.C.; nine grandchildren: Allison Willis, Paul Amick, Merebeth Adams, Mackenzie Erb, Caroline and Anna Matawaran, Emily Sandifer, Bryan and Samuel Sandifer; and four great grandchildren. Also surviving are Mr. Green's sister, Mary McFaddin (Bill) of Richmond, Va., a niece Marie Henson, and nephews William and Brock McFaddin. He was predeceased by his dear stepmother, Winnie Plowden Green, and his brother-in-law, Benjie Rikard. The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude for the long-termcare by the staff of National Health Care, Parklane Rd., Columbia, S.C and their deep appreciation for the compassion shown by Mrs. Dorothea Dixon and Mr. Vince Speaks. Memorials may be made to S.C. Lutheran Men in Mission Committee of 100, 977 Quail Dr., Walterboro, S.C.29488; St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 246 St. Paul's Church Rd., Gilbert, S.C. 29054 or to the charity of your choice
