John W. Jones LEXINGTON- John W. Jones, 54, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born January 23, 1965, he was a son of Floyd Jones, Sr. and Bonnie Jones. A 1984 graduate of Lexington High School, John went on to work for Old Dominion for 22 years. He was an avid Clemson fan and outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his parents; brother Floyd Jones, Jr.; aunts Shirlean Sons, Polly Keisler (Doc), Myrtle Romanus (Richard); uncle Homer Jennings (Mabel); along with numerous cousins, to include his caregiver Toni Romanus. A memorial service will be held 11 am, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The family will greet friends following the service. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Toni, Connie Mattox, and to all the hospice nurses for their care and compassion. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on May 7, 2019