John W. McKeown, Sr. LEXINGTON John Wallace McKeown, 94, of Lexington, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Mr. McKeown was born in Chester County, on January 14, 1926. He was the son of John S. McKeown and Emmie Beam McKeown. He was retired from the Employment Security Commission as Chief of the Field Tax Division after 35 years of service. A member of the Centennial A.R Presbyterian Church in Columbia, he served as an elder and was a Sunday School Teacher. Mr. McKeown also served on numerous committees for the Catawba Presbytery. He was elected and served the Catawba Presbytery as Moderator in 1992-93. Subsequent to his retirement he worked as a volunteer for the Irmo Chapin Recreation Center and the Saluda Shoals Park. Mr. McKeown served as a Board Member for the State Employees Association. He served two terms as president of the Gardendale Grenedier Homeowners Association. Mr. McKeown is survived by his son, Eric L. McKeown (Rachel); and two grandchildren, Katie and Patrick. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Lee McKeown; and son, John W. McKeown, Jr. The funeral service for Mr. McKeown will be private with immediate family only. Burial will follow the service in Bush River Memorial Gardens. A livestream of the service will be available at 10 o'clock, Monday, August 17th, by visiting his tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com