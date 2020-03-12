Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Parler Jr.. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 256 Main Street Batesburg-Leesville , SC 29070 (803)-532-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

John W. Parler, Jr. BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC - Dr. John W. Parler, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, March 10, 2020 eight days before his eighty-ninth birthday. John was born in Batesburg, SC, March 18, 1931, the middle child of Mary Law Workman Parler and John Wilmot Parler, Sr. He attended the local schools graduating from BLHS in 1949. It was the first year there was a 12th grade. John graduated Presbyterian College and entered University of Louisville Dental School; being one of the three from SC accepted each year, before SC had a dental school. He served two years in the Navy at the Naval Air Station in Kingsville, Texas. Stationed adjacent to the King Ranch, John acquired a passion for hunting the Texas quail. This love of the hunt took him over the U.S., Scotland, Europe, and South America in search of game birds. Along with hunting, he enjoyed his hunting dogs, fishing with his "fishing buddies", boating, cattle farming and forest management. Upon his discharge from the Navy in 1958, John opened his dental practice on Pine Street in Batesburg where he practiced for 40 years. Dr. Parler served his profession as member and past president of the South Carolina Dental Association, Central District Dental Society, SC State Board of Dentistry and as a delegate to the American Dental Association. Other memberships were held in the SC Chapter of the Society of Dentistry for Children, American Society of Dentistry for Children, SC Academy of Practice Administration, Midlands Study Club, Academy of General Dentistry, American College of Dentistry, American Board of Dental Examiners, and the Association of Southern Deans and Examiners. Locally, Dr. Parler was a member of the Civitan Club and past chairman of the Red Cross Bloodmobile. He was responsible for fluoride being added to the local water supply to protect the teeth of children. As a lifelong member of St John's UMC, he served on the Administrative Board, trustee, and taught Sunday school. In later years, he enjoyed being a part of the Celebration Church family. John was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Mary Louise Parler Graydon (Frank); and brother, Samuel Graham Parler, Sr. (Carolyn). He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann Miller Parler; a son, John W. "Bill" Parler, III (Sheri); a daughter, Robin Parler Taylor (Chris); grandchildren, Dustin Parler, Britt Taylor, and Cloe Taylor who dearly loved their "Papa John". Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. John's UMC Batesburg at 3:00pm. Prior to the service visitation will be from 1:00pm 2:30pm in the sanctuary. The family thanks the MSA hospice team for their care and concern during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolina Honduras Health Foundation, PO Box 528, Barnwell, SC 29812, St John's UMC, 513 West Church Street, Batesburg, SC 29006, or Celebration Church, 1765 Batesburg Highway, Batesburg, SC 29006. Online register at

