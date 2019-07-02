John Wesly Simons COLUMBIA- John Wesly Simons, 71, of 229 Windsor Point Road, Columbia was born February 24, 1948 to Herbert Simons and Hattie Robinson in Elgin, SC. He departed this life on June 29, 2019 at Palmetto Health Richland. John leaves to cherish his precious memories, his siblings, Ruth Simons, Shirley Turner, Hattie Caroline, Ruby Johnson, Bernice Simons, Joeretha Gibbs, Willie Simons, Terry Simons, and Edward Robinson; and a host of other family and friends who will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Mr. Simons will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 1pm at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on July 2, 2019